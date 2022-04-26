A new defibrillator will be installed by members of Milford Haven Town Council to help improve public safety.
The town council agreed that a bid should be put forward to have a defibrillator installed at Milford Haven Cemetery, with the bid being made through the South Hook LNG Community Fund.
Town clerk Barbara Fitzgerald, was informed at the end of March 2022 that the bid had been successful, and a cheque of £1,000 was given to the council.
The cost of a defibrillator, along with its cabinet, is £1,203 – including the discount given to the town council from Calon Hearts, the company contacted for the quote.
Milford Haven Town Council discussed the matterat the Finance, Governance and Projects Committee meeting, which was held over Zoom on the evening of Monday, April 11.
The council decided that the further £203 would be paid by the town council to Calon Hearts.
There are currently five defibrillators in the North Ward of Milford Haven, which are at:
- Haven Dental Practice, 73 Great North Road
- Pembrokeshire County Council office, Thornton Business Park
- Milford Haven School, Steynton Road
- Outside The Horse & Jockey Public House, Steynton Road
- Ashdale Engineering & Lifting Services, Unit 14 Thornton Industrial Estate
