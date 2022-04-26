Dyfed-Powys Police is warning of a traffic situation in Milford Haven, as the lights at a crossroads are currently not working.

Police have confirmed the traffic lights at the crossroads by the Horse and Jockey pub in Steynton are not operating.

South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) has been alerted and are attending the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Please be patient, and take alternative routes if possible.”