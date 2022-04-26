An 18-year-old motorist is to appear before Swansea Crown Court for trial after denying five charges of causing serious injuries to five people by driving dangerously.
Elijah Rowland of Prendergast, Haverfordwest is accused of driving his Chrysler Upsilon on the A40 at Trecwn three weeks after passing his driving test.
Crown Prosecutor, Ms Sian Vaughan, told Haverfordwest magistrates that another vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction on the evening of September 24 when they saw the Chrysler approaching them, allegedly on the wrong side of the road.
As a result of the collision, five people sustained serious injuries including a base skull fracture, a fractured pelvis, two collapsed lungs, broken ribs, spinal injuries and internal bleeding.
The victims were named as Jonathan Lewis, Gareth Williams, Dorian Williams, Rhys McLoughlin and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Rowland denied an additional charge of driving dangerously. The Crown Prosecution withdrew a further charge of driving without due care and attention.
After watching dash-cam footage of the incident, magistrates declined jurisdiction and Rowland was committed to Swansea Crown Court for trial on May 24. He was released on unconditional bail.
