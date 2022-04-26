A spin in his mother's car resulted in a six-month driving ban this week after Trecwn motorist Kasey Boyd admitted driving without third party insurance.
This week Haverfordwest magistrates were told that on April 15, Boyd of Wesley Place, Trecwn drove his mother's black Seat Leon on Heol Penlan, Goodwick despite not having a third party insurance in place.
Boyd, who was unrepresented in court, apologised to magistrates. "It was a silly mistake and I don't want to be here again," he said.
In addition to the disqualification he was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
