A body has been found near the coastal path at Manorbier, after Dyfed-Powys Police launched a major search for a missing man.

The family of a 45-year-old male, who had been reported missing in the area, have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

Police reported this morning that the man, named only as Anthony, was last seen walking towards Lydstep along the coastal path at around 6pm yesterday (Monday, April 25).

Dyfed-Powys issued a statement this morning, saying: “We are very concerned for his safety. We are urging anyone who might have seen him to contact us.”

At approximately 10pm on Monday night, police requested assistance from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to help with the search.

This afternoon a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson stated: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a body was found near the coastal path at Manorbier, Tenby this morning (April 26, 2022).

“The body has not been formally identified as yet, however the family of a 45-year-old man, who had been reported missing in the area, are aware and are being supported by officers.”

Manorbier beach

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 9:00am today (26 April) to an area near Manorbier beach in Tenby.

“A rapid response vehicle and air ambulance were deployed to the scene.”

Meanwhile, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency commented: “We sent a number of Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the search and rescue helicopter from St Athans to assist the police in a missing person search.”