“I AM surprised he is not dead. I just snapped at him. There is blood pouring out his mouth.”

That was what was said in a 999 call after Nathanial Nuttall attacked Lee Thomas, who later died in hospital.

In the opening day of the trial for murder, held today, Tuesday, April 26, prosecution told Swansea Crown Court how Nuttall, of Tenby Court, Monkton, kicked and stamped on Mr Thomas’ head in an aggressive attack after an altercation in Mr Thomas’ flat.

In the early hours of October 13, 2021, Nuttall, 32, had been drinking at Mr Thomas’ flat when Mr Thomas, 42, started ‘having a go at Nuttall’ because of his partner.

When Nuttall, who lived above Mr Thomas’ flat, went to leave, Mr Thomas, who was due to go for dialysis treatment that morning, is said to have tried to stop Nuttall and slapped him on the face while saying ‘come on boy’.

At this point Nuttall said he lashed out, headbutting and punching Mr Thomas in the face.

When Mr Thomas fell to the floor Nuttall continued his assault, kicking Mr Thomas in the face and stamping on his head four to five times.

Nuttall contacted the emergency services and opened the call by saying, ‘there is blood, I have stamped on someone’s head, he is still breathing.’

Nuttall mentioned to the operator he was surprised Mr Thomas was not dead and that he was ‘smashed up’.

The operator tried to instruct Nuttal to stem the bleeding with a towel, but Nuttall said he did not know where the wound was.

A statement was read out by one of the first officers to arrive on the scene at 5.46am on the morning in question.

PC O’Sullivan described how, when he walked into the living room, the first thing that caught his attention was a bare-chested man with his back rested up against the sofa and his chin on his chest. This was Mr Thomas.

PC O’Sullivan said Mr Thomas’ face was swollen, particularly around the eyes, and blood was coming from his mouth and nose. Mr Thomas’ breathing was said to be laboured.

Officers tried to move Mr Thomas onto his side, but he was said to be heavy and slippery due to blood and being bare-chested.

Nuttal was taken out into the hallway and arrested on suspicion of assault.

Mr Thomas was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital in Cardiff having suffered from injuries including bleeding on the brain and numerous facial fractures. He never regained consciousness and died on November 10.

In police interview Nuttall released a statement saying: “I was at the property. He (Mr Thomas) began arguing with me about his partner.

"I tried to leave but he stopped me. He hit me to the side of the face. He has hit me before in the past. I punched him back in defence.”

Nuttall described how him and Mr Thomas were friends, although they did not always see eye to eye.

Nuttall explained how Mr Thomas used to bang on his ceiling to make him go buy alcohol.

On the night in question Nuttall said both men were drunk, Nuttall having drank about ten cans of lager and two WKDs and 'being 8 out of ten for drunkenness'.

Mr Thomas had been drinking spirits and was ‘wobbly’.

Nuttall claimed he thought there was sometimes bullying with Mr Thomas, who was said to have subjected Nuttall to threats to kill him and break his legs.

Mr Thomas’ girlfriend at the time, Sally Ann Roberts, was one of the witnesses called to trial.

Ms Ann Roberts described the state of Mr Thomas’ health saying as well as being on dialysis he suffered with ulcers to his pelvis and chest.

Mr Thomas also had mobility issues and used a walking stick.

Being cross-examined, an incident was raised whereby Ms Ann Roberts had been arrested on October 9, days before Nuttall’s assault, for smashing a neighbour’s window with a hammer, supposedly looking for Nuttall who she ‘hated’.

Nuttall was also alleged to have been subjected to violence on a number of occasions in 2019, including being threatened by Mr Thomas with a knife.

Nuttall faces two charges, one of murder and one of manslaughter, both of which he denies.

The case continues.