There are just a few days to grab early bird tickets for a charity music night this summer featuring a trio of fantastic female tribute acts.
Viva La Diva! is being promoted by Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth RFC, and will raise money for Pembrokeshire Mind and other good causes.
X Factor finalist Nicola Marie will take to the stage as the legendary Amy Winehouse and country pop queen Shania Twain, while Jayne Middleton will perform as the soulful Annie Lennox - all backed by a live band.
They will be supported by Pembrokeshire's own ska and two-tone tribute outfit Sorted, performing as an eight-piece band.
The event takes place at the Lewis-Lloyd rugby ground, the home of Narberth RFC, on Sunday June 26.
Gates open at 5pm, with music playing until 11pm, and there will be a full bar and hot food on offer.
Tickets bought before Saturday April 30 can be secured at the early bird price of £15 - a £5 saving on the normal price of £20.
They can be bought online at the Rotary website nwrotary.co.uk and also at Narberth RFC clubhouse (card or cash), Rock ‘n Rolla Boutique, Narberth (cash only) and Dales Music Shop, Tenby (cash only).
