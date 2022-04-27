A Pembrokeshire road is currently experiencing traffic delays due to a broken down vehicle, with emergency services present at the scene.
The Old Hakin Road between Merlins Bridge and Tiers Cross is currently experiencing traffic delays in both directions, due to a lorry under a bridge.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently at the scene, clearing the area and making the road passable.
A spokesperson from the force said: “There are currently delays on Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest due to a broken down vehicle.
“Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible.”
