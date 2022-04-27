A public tree on a footpath in Pembrokeshire has been damaged after being donated to the town council, with Dyfed-Powys Police officers investigating.
Officers are investigating the criminal damage, which happened to the young Cherry Blossom tree which was recently donated to Neyland Town Council.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police in Neyland are investigating a report of criminal damage to a public tree.
“A young Cherry Blossom tree, situated on a public footpath between Neyland Vale and Honeybourough Green, was snapped halfway down its trunk sometime between 2pm and 3pm on Friday, 22nd April 2022. The tree had been gifted to Neyland Town Council.”
Police officers can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20220423-331.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
