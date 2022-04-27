Housing association ateb, which has more than 3,000 homes in Pembrokeshire, has had a great start to its summer season of community development activity days.
The organisation, which is the only housing association with its heasdquarters in Pembrokeshire, hosts several four-hour fun days throughout the year with free food and drink, receiving customer feedback and ideas in return.
The first event took place on Thursday April 21, and welcomed 56 adults and children from the Arthur Morris Drive area of Pembroke Dock.
Home energy advice, job-search providers, wood-craft skills, Planed’s food distribution pilot scheme, Pembrokeshire County Council sports activities, Pembrokeshire Woodfired Pizzas and Fun Times bouncy castles all contributed to an informative and fun afternoon in the beautiful sunshine.
PAVS Community Connectors, Pembroke Dock firefighters, a Dyfed Powys Police dog handler and local PCSOs also chatted with visitors, describing how they keep communities safe.
“After the challenges of the last two years it was lovely to see our customers face to face. We are looking forward to many more opportunities later this year,” said Ali Evans, ateb’s Engage Coordinator.
Next up are ateb’s Big Customer Events in Letterston, Saundersfoot and Milford Haven. These are ticketed events and should be booked in advance. Visit ateb’s website to find out more. atebgroup.co.uk/thebigcustomerevent2022/O
