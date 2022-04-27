A youth was taken to hospital last night following a single-vehicle car crash, which resulted in police officers closing a road in Pembrokeshire.
The incident occurred on the A4075 between Cross Hands and Yerbeston at approximately 9.45pm on the evening of Tuesday, April 26.
Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene and closed the road, while an ambulance also attended to take a youth to hospital.
It is not thought that the injuries are not life threatening or life changing.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to a single vehicle collision no the A4075 Cross Hands to Yerbeston at around 9.45pm last night (Tuesday, 26 April).
“The car had overturned and landed up on its roof on the hedge.
“A youth was taken to hospital by ambulance.
“The road was closed for emergency services to deal with the incident and reopened at around 12.40am.”
