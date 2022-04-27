A young person who fell from cliffs in the early hours of the morning near Abermawr beach was taken to hospital following a multi-agency rescue operation.

Emergency services were mobilised at around 2.30am after reports that a young person had fallen from the cliffs at Abermawr.

Rescue helicopter 187, Dyfed-Powys Police, Fishguard and Goodwick lifeboat, coastguard teams from Fishguard, Moylegrove and St Davids, as well as paramedics were all called to the scene.

The young person was found at the bottom off a small cliff and treated by paramedics at the scene.

It was soon established that both the helicopter and lifeboat would not be needed and both were stood down, with the lifeboat and its volunteer crew returning to base at 3.30am.

Coastguard teams then stretched the casualty across the beach and up the coast path to a waiting ambulance.

The young person was then transported to Withybush Hospital.

“A great joint effort by all services,” said a spokesperson for Fishguard and Goodwick Coastguards.

“Thank you to the young campers for your initial first aid and the information you provided to the 999 operator allowing us to find the casualty as quickly as possible.

Moylegrove Coastguards added: “Thanks to everyone for their assistance, especially the initial responders who began treatment and called for help.”