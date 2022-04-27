Kilgetty AFC will be playing division one football next season, after their promotion from the Pembrokeshire League division two - winning the title by 11 points.
Their crown was confirmed after an emphatic 6-0 victory away at Monkton Swifts Seconds on the evening of Tuesday, April 19.
Sixteen-year-old Oscar Miles starred on the evening, netting a hat-trick, while Tom Baker fired a brace, and Richard Tebbutt also got on the scoresheet.
Second-placed St Clears lost to Herbrandston on the same evening, meaning Kilgetty were nine points clear and two games left, securing them the title.
Kilgetty also made it to the Senior Cup Final,on Saturday, April 30 at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, home of Haverfordwest County AFC, where they will take on division one side Hakin United.
Meanwhile Kilgetty Seconds finished their campaign as runners-up to division five champions Newport Tigers, with both sides being promoted to division four.
