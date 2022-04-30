When it comes to the best child-friendly eateries in the county according to the popular website TripAdvisor, the Wavecrest Café has been named as the best in Pembrokeshire.
The Angle-based café is named as a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Destination, scoring five out of five on its service, and 4.5 on its food, value and atmosphere.
Blas at Fronlas in Newport is ranked second in the county, also a Travellers Choice Destination, scoring five out of five on its food and service.
Pointz Castle Ice Cream in Solva, named the second-best restaurant in the town, is ranked third in the county with 128 reviewers out of 132 rating it as ‘excellent.’
Manorbier-based Beach Break Tearooms is fourth on the list of the best child friendly restaurants in the county.
The top five is rounded off with The Canteen in Newport, known for its pizzas and Italian food. The restaurant scores five out of five on its food, service and atmosphere, and 4.5 on its value.
