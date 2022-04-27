Safety works have been completed on a Pembrokeshire island, including rock stabilisation work, following health and safety concerns to island staff and visitors.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) oversaw the rock stabilisation work at Skomer Island, after a portion of the cliff area above the goods delivery ramp gave way in 2021.

The unstable material posed a risk, and so NRW – landlords of the island – were responsible for the necessary structural work.

As a site of special scientific interest (SSSI), being home to several rare birds, the work had to be completed under SSSI assent conditions and before the start of the bird nesting season.

Contractors came to the island and successfully conducted the cliffside works, which were completed at the end of March 2021 and cost approximately £74,000.

Huwel Manley, operations manager for NRW, said: “Ensuring Wales’ natural environments are safe for people and the ecosystems they support is a cornerstone of our work.

“Despite some delays because of recent storms, the stabilisation work has finished before birds returned to their burrows for the breeding season and the main goods delivery access is once again safe for staff and visitors landing from private vessels.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the Wildlife Trust and Colin Jones Rock Engineering Ltd for their help in getting the job done.”

Lisa Morgan, head of islands and marine for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, added: “The North Haven beach landing on Skomer is essential for safe and efficient day to day operations.

“It allows the island dumper truck to meet boats bringing large or heavy deliveries, everything from building materials and gas bottles to shopping for the resident staff and researchers.

“Without a safe slipway, we would have been unable to launch the island boat putting the completion of our long-term seabird monitoring projects at risk.

“Working on the island is never easy with logistical challenges posed by the remote location and the weather conditions. We are extremely grateful to NRW for financing and project managing this complicated project under strict conditions and tight timeframes.”