A fundraising appeal has been set up to help a tiny fox cub found abandoned in a Pembrokeshire field.

Dinas, a three-week-old fox cub, had injured her front right leg and had been abandoned by her mother on Dinas Mountain.

Buzzards were circling above her, waiting for nature to take its course when she was found by dog walker Chris Yates.

“She was just a limp ball of fluff but he noticed a slight movement, so he picked her up and realised she was little fox cub,” said Chris’ fiancée Megan.

Dinas was freezing cold and so weak that she could not even lift her head.

After calling several vets with no luck, and unable to get through to the RSPCA, Chris rang his fiancée, Megan Clark, who trained as a veterinary nurse.

Together they managed to work out Dinas’ age and decided to bring her home so that she could be checked over.

The couple have managed to build up the cub’s strength feeding her milk every two hours during the first night. She has now progressed to solid foods.

They managed to get her to the vets and have learnt that her leg and shoulder are injured. Curing them could entail multiple vet visits.

“The vet said she has broken her leg unfortunately,” said Megan. “We think the mother fox noticed the limp then abandoned her.

“I like to tell myself the reason the cub was on the open patch to the lower left hand side of the mountain on the footpath was for her to be found and cared for.”

Dinas is now on antibiotics and painkillers and will have an x-ray next week.

As well as vet’s bills, Dinas also needs a steady supply of food and milk so a gofundme page has been set up.

Megan says that she would like Dinas to return to the wild when she is recovered and has contacted rehabilitation centres to see if they can help with this.

“I will do everything in my power to get her back to health” said Megan.

“If you have any spare cash to donate please do so, so that we can give her the best possible care that she deserves.”