A Pembrokeshire brewery has launched four beers in cans as part of its constant effort for sustainability.
Bluestone Brewing Co says it is always looking for ways to reduce its carbon footprint.
The brewery has won several awards over the years for its sustainable production and aims to become a carbon neutral company.
It is the first brewery in the world to be given the international Green Key Accreditation award.
The brewery says the switch of some of its production to cans was ‘long overdue’. The new core range in a can will be joined by some seasonal and limited editions through the year.
“We want to ensure that our business has a positive impact on the welfare of the next generation,” said Simon Turner, founder of Bluestone Brewing Co.
“The benefit of cans for the environment has been amply demonstrated, and the fact that it also respects the fantastic flavours of our beers is just a bonus.”
Saint Croix, Al Fresco, and Pyjama Republic will all be available in cans as well as new seasonal, Engelberg.
Bluestone Brewing Co is an eco-friendly micro-brewery and events venue in north Pembrokeshire.
It brews a wide range of award-winning beers using water that filters down through the Preseli Hills that surround the brewery.
