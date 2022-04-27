Model and actress Kelly Brook, is leading the hunt for Pembrokeshire’s National Lottery community heroes.

Nearly £2.3 million of National Lottery funding went to projects in Pembrokeshire in 2020/21, according to new figures released today to mark the launch of this year’s National Lottery Awards.

A total of 149 National Lottery grants were allocated in the county during this period, providing crucial support to arts, sports, heritage and community organisations.

The National Lottery Awards is an annual celebration of the inspirational individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community with the help of National Lottery funding. More than 1,500 people and projects were nominated for last year’s awards and the search is now on for 2022’s nominees.

Anyone who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination.

Kelly Brook, who is leading this year’s hunt for Pembrokeshire’s favourite National Lottery-funded people and projects, said: “It’s a real honour to be supporting this year’s National Lottery Awards, which highlight inspirational champions all over the UK.

“There are so many people up and down the country working tirelessly to make a difference in their communities, so it’s really important that we take a step back and recognise that. “I hope lots of people put forward their nominations, because there are so many who deserve one of these awards.

“It’s thanks to National Lottery players that so much funding goes towards helping these local heroes carry out their vital work.”

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, added: “The National Lottery Awards seek to honour those who have stepped up and work tirelessly on behalf of others. We want to thank them and celebrate their incredible efforts.”

The awards will celebrate outstanding individuals in the following categories:

• Community/Charity • Art, Culture & Film • Sport • Heritage • Environment • Young Hero (Under 25s) • Project of the Year

Winners of these categories will receive a £5,000 cash prize in addition to an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards . Entries must be received by midnight on 1st June 2022.