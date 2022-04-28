EVERY week our camera club members capture stunning scenes across Pembrokeshire.
Here we look at some of our favourite images recently taken by eight members.
If you want to join our camera club and have your images featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Nostalgia: Remembering Haverfordwest's popular Swan Hotel
- This part of Pembrokeshire is the best place to stargaze in Wales
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here