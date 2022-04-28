EVERY week our camera club members capture stunning scenes across Pembrokeshire. 

Here we look at some of our favourite images recently taken by eight members.

If you want to join our camera club and have your images featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Sunset in Llys y Fran. Picture: Gareth Rees-PatonSunset in Llys y Fran. Picture: Gareth Rees-Paton

Western Telegraph: Tenby: Picture: Paula DuffyTenby: Picture: Paula Duffy

Western Telegraph: Sunset. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonSunset. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Haroldston Woods. Picture: Louise WheelerHaroldston Woods. Picture: Louise Wheeler

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Swan in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickSwan in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Ducklings with their mum in Withybush Woods. Picture: Paul CollettDucklings with their mum in Withybush Woods. Picture: Paul Collett

Western Telegraph: Rams Wood. Picture: Laura CurranRams Wood. Picture: Laura Curran

Western Telegraph: Flowers in Treffgarne. Picture: Josh ReidFlowers in Treffgarne. Picture: Josh Reid