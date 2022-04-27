Police investigating the theft of two cars of the same make from south Pembrokeshire at the weekend believe that the incidents are linked.
Sometime between 1.30am and 8.10am on Sunday morning, April 24, a purple Fiat Abarth, registration number CU67 VOV, was stolen from outside a property in Saundersfoot.
Sometime between 5.30pm the previous evening and 9.45am on the Sunday, a yellow Fiat Abarth, registration number CU70 KXG, was stolen from where it was parked on Old Keg Yard, Narberth. It was later located abandoned on Valley Road, just outside Narberth.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
