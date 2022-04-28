More train services are planned for Pembrokeshire stations as of next month.

From Sunday, May 15, a new rail timetable will include the return of a number of services across west Wales that were removed from the timetable as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a boost to capacity ahead of a summer tourist season.

In Pembrokeshire this includes six of the current return services between Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen being extended to Swansea, and an additional return service between Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

Three additional return services will also run to and from Fishguard Harbour, increasing from three to six Transport for Wales (TfW) customers are being encouraged to check their journey details when the changes come into effect in May.

While the times of many services will be unaffected, customers should still ensure they double-check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from May 15. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods. For those customers who wish to travel on quieter services, we recommend using our Capacity Checker tool."

Customers must purchase a valid ticket before boarding a TfW service. Checking journey details and purchasing tickets can be done here.

South Wales Metro transformation works will continue to take place over the summer, including in evenings and at weekends when the network is quieter, so customers should always check before travelling to find out if their service is affected.

The May-December timetable period is also expected to include the introduction of the first of TfW’s brand new trains. The first new trains for the Wales and Borders network are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.