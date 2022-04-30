A £3million mansion on the Pembrokeshire coast by Tenby has come up for sale in the last week on the popular property website Rightmove.
Described as ‘the best property on the Pembrokeshire coast – bar none,’ the four-bedroom property does have qualities one might use to describe their ‘dream home.’
A sauna, a lift and a freshwater swimming pool are just some of the features which this mansion boasts, with one of its best features being the panoramic clifftop views of Tenby centre and beyond.
Views can be seen “across Carmarthen Bay to the Gower Peninsula and the Bristol Channel across to Devon and Lundy Island.”
The property also has a discreet lift, along with a triple garage and cliffside gardens. The list goes on and on with this house.
Built with the ‘Huf Haus’ custom design, the property was on sale and available to buy less than two years ago.
A spokesperson from Fine and Country Pembrokeshire said: “The Huf Haus style is to feature glass, light and character and this home is certainly reflective of this.
“Spacious, generous and open-plan are the attributes of exclusive architecture that interprets modern living and lifestyle in this unique home.”
To read more about this property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/122659409#/?channel=RES_BUY
