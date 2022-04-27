A controlling boyfriend who pointed a knife at his partner’s throat and threatened to kill her in front of two teenage girls has been jailed for 33 months.

Elliot Kershaw, 43, of Wesley Court, Warren Street, Tenby, initially denied all offences, but pleaded guilty to affray and ABH at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 25 April.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Trafalgar Road, Tenby on October 21, 2020, following a dropped 999 call by a woman with sounds of a disturbance in the background.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, her daughter and her daughter’s friend, who had been left shaken by the experience.

It was established that following an argument, Kershaw made threats in the presence of the teenagers, saying he was going to “murder” the victim, “kick her face in” and “go mental,” before storming out of the living room and returning with a knife from the kitchen.

Kershaw was arrested at the scene.

During the resulting investigation, the victim gave further statements which disclosed previous assaults, as well as coercive and controlling behaviour by Kershaw throughout their two-year relationship.

This included extreme jealousy when the victim was not with him, blocking contact with family and friends, violence and even following her when she was on a night out with work colleagues.

The victim reported that on Thursday, January 9, 2020, she was sitting on the sofa when Kershaw became angry, stood up and kicked her in the face causing a bruise to her cheek.

Kershaw would not allow the victim to go to work or answer the front door the following day as the bruise was visible.

Following his guilty plea, Kershaw received 33 months imprisonment and a five-year restraining order covering his victim and her daughter.

In a statement to the court, the victim said she had moved house as a result of the abuse to a home that felt more secure.

She added: “Looking back on the relationship now that it is over and now that I have gained a bit of perspective; although I am questioning my whole understanding of what is acceptable in relationships, I realised how toxic the relationship had been.

“It felt more like a prison than a home.”

Speaking afterwards, she thanked the officers involved in the investigation, adding she and her daughter felt supported and reassured through the whole investigation and court process.

Investigating officer DC Joe Hartnell said: “Violence against women and girls is never acceptable and as a force we are working hard to stop it happening in our area.”