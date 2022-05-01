Dyfed-Powys Police has been backing National Stalking Awareness Week, which has been supporting as well as informing people about the dangers of cyber stalking.
The force has been using its social media channels this week to raise awareness of stalking and how everyone has the ‘right to be safe.’
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “100% of stalking reports involve some form of cyber stalking, according to recent data from the National Stalking Helpline.
“Our increased online presence, along with our accounts ability to link to one another or track our movements, means cyber stalking has become much easier.
“Take steps to protect yourself against cyber stalking:
“Review your privacy and security settings
“Regularly change your email and passwords for key accounts to keep them safe
More guidance can be found online at The Cyber Helpline - https://orlo.uk/3Vtol - or Get Safe Online - https://orlo.uk/3wtzF
If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of stalking, or showing signs of stalking someone else,https://orlo.uk/9rGK4 get in touch at https://orlo.uk/9rGK4 or 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/uRhkQ
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
