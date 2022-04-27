A flurry of little fairies has appeared in Pembrokeshire this week as part of one man’s mission to put a smile on people’s faces.

In the past five years, artist Lee Jones reckons he has created thousands of the woodland creatures which he leaves in public places with inspirational and encouraging messages.

Lee, 49, carries with him a ready supply of acorns, sticks and sycamore seeds to quickly craft the head, body and wings of his special fairy folk.

This week, he and his wife Noreen spent a few days in Tenby from their home at Briton Ferry, and Lee set to work to send fairies flying to several locations in the town.

This flower fairy is displaying her message from the seafront raillings in Tenby High Street. Picture: Lee Jones

“I literally make them wherever I go," he said. “I started making them to help with my health problems, which include anxiety and fibromyalgia.

"I’ve also made bigger fairies which have been sold to raise money for charity.

"And I tell you, there's no better painkiller than helping other people.“

Here's another fairy, keeping watch over Tudor Square. Picture: Lee Jones

Lee glues his little creations on to walls, plinths and bollards to give pleasure to passers-by, but quite understands if people want to take a fairy home with them.

“I just want people to enjoy them, but if they feel the need to take one then that's fine," he said. "The majority leave them there and just take away a photo or a memory.

Lee's fairies carry messages of encouragement, affirmation and inspiration. Picture: Lee Jones

"But they do strike a chord with many, and some of the stories that come back to me from people who find them just melt your heart."

*If you spot one of Lee's fairies, then he would be delighted if you joned his Facebook group, The Woodfairies Project, and post a picture.