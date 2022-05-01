TWO very different stars will be heading to Pembrokeshire this week, for special shows.

Mark 'Billy' Billingham

First up is Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham. The SAS: Who Dares Wins star will visit the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday, May 4 for ‘An Audience with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham.’

Mr Billingham is one of the most decorated SAS snipers who was responsible for planning and executing strategic operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and Africa since he joined the SAS in 1991. He has also led many hostage rescues.

Following his career in the military, he became a bodyguard who has protected the likes of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jude Law, Tom Cruise, Kate Moss, Russell Crowe and Hulk Hogan.

He has been given an MBE by the Queen for leading a hostage rescue mission and has received the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery.

Now he presents SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 and tours the UK giving talks. In Milford Haven, he will be joined by Mark Llewhellin. Mr Llewhellin will be hosting the evening. He was in the parachute regiment between 1983 and 1991 rising to the rank of patrol commander and served as a training instructor. Alongside being a bestselling author, he is also the endurance running world record holder.

An Audience with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham takes place on Thursday, May 4 at 7.30pm. There will be a Q&A session as well as the chance to meet Mr Billingham. It is suitable for anyone aged 14+ and tickets are £23.50.

La Voix. Picture: Justine Louise Bennett

Next up is La Voix who will return to the Torch Theatre on Friday, May 5 with her ‘most glamorous show yet.’

La Voix has spent a decade entertaining crowds by giving her own take on some of the biggest divas. She was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and starred in the Absolutely Fabulous movies.

She has also worked alongside stars such as Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Sir Ian McKellen, Pamela Anderson and Ruby Wax.

She will return to Milford Haven as part of a UK tour which has seen postponements due to the pandemic and will be bringing her musicians along. Attendees can expect comedy, vocal performances and impressions of the world’s biggest divas.

La Voix will be at the Torch Theatre on Friday, May 6 at 7.30pm. The show is suitable for those aged 14+. Tickets cost £20.

To purchase tickets for either show or any of the other performances at the theatre, visit https://torchtheatre.co.uk/whats-on or call the box office on 01646 695267