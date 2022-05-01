Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) and Swansea University will work together to help improve the health and wellbeing of communities in the three counties under a new agreement.
The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which commits to a partnership in several new areas, including:
- Increasing the number of honorary and jointly funded posts in areas of mutual interest;
- Improving the number and diversity of clinical trials across the region;
- Focusing on new diagnostic technologies and commercial drug trials;
- Supporting the growth of educational programmes vital to the development of future models of service delivery.
Steve Moore, the health board’s chief executive said: “The signing of this MoU builds on the long-standing relationship and good work that we have jointly undertaken with Swansea University, and we are really pleased to be continuing to work with the university in these new areas.”
Professor Paul Boyle, vice chancellor of Swansea University added: “We are very proud of the reputation our research and training in the fields of health and life science have earned. This has only been possible through successful collaborations with partners such as Hywel Dda.
“Now we are looking forward to building on this and working together even more closely to develop exciting projects for the future.”
