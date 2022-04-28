A man was arrested last night in Haverfordwest by Dyfed-Powys Police officers for being wanted on warrant.
The man had failed to appear at court earlier this week for a drug drive offence, and so was arrested on the evening of Wednesday, April 27.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The man will appear at court this morning (Thursday, April 28).”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here