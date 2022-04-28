A man was arrested overnight last night for driving under the influence of drugs while driving through Pembrokeshire.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked while he was driving in Milford Haven, at some time overnight between Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28.
During the stop check, he provided a positive roadside drug wipe and was arrested for drug driving.
He was then taken to custody, where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he has since been released under investigation, pending the analysis of the blood samples.
