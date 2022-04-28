RESIDENTS around Haverfordwest Castle woke up to a little surprise this morning.
At the back of the castle a crane had been stationed ready to left a giant keystone into position, which is going into one of the gardens around the site.
The keystone was moved into position at 8.30am this morning, April 28.
Footage shows the enormous stone hanging tens of metres in the air as it is slowly moved into position as a feature in one of the gardens on the Castle Lake Car Park side of the castle.
Pembrokeshire County Council instigated the operation, with a spokesperson saying there was more to come at the site.
This is in the wake of the UK Government's 'levelling up fund', with the castle being granted significant investment to make improvements.
In November 2021, Pembrokeshire County Council heard that two ‘levelling up fund’ applications to the UK Government had been successful which included £17.7million being awarded for the economic regeneration of Haverfordwest.
The proposals include adding to ongoing improvements at Haverfordwest Castle to create an outdoor performance area, renovation of the jail, and perimeter walks with a direct link to the town centre via Bridge Street, and on to the Western Quayside and Riverside via a “signature bridge.”
Cabinet member for economic development, Cllr Paul Miller, was quoted at the time as saying it was 'very good news' from PCC’s perspective, emphasising the council’s involvement in developing plans.
“We’ve put together a plan,” said Cllr Miller, “we’ve started to implement it and those in government agencies have all said yes it’s right plan for Pembrokeshire and, in particular for Haverfordwest and Pembroke, and we’re convinced enough to financially back it.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here