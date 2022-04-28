RESIDENTS around Haverfordwest Castle woke up to a little surprise this morning.

At the back of the castle a crane had been stationed ready to left a giant keystone into position, which is going into one of the gardens around the site.

The keystone was moved into position at 8.30am this morning, April 28.

Footage shows the enormous stone hanging tens of metres in the air as it is slowly moved into position as a feature in one of the gardens on the Castle Lake Car Park side of the castle.

Pembrokeshire County Council instigated the operation, with a spokesperson saying there was more to come at the site.

The stone is going into gardens on the Castle Lake Carpark side of the castle

This is in the wake of the UK Government's 'levelling up fund', with the castle being granted significant investment to make improvements.

A keystone being moved into position at Haverfordwest Castle

In November 2021, Pembrokeshire County Council heard that two ‘levelling up fund’ applications to the UK Government had been successful which included £17.7million being awarded for the economic regeneration of Haverfordwest.

The proposals include adding to ongoing improvements at Haverfordwest Castle to create an outdoor performance area, renovation of the jail, and perimeter walks with a direct link to the town centre via Bridge Street, and on to the Western Quayside and Riverside via a “signature bridge.”

The keystone was suspended high in the air

Cabinet member for economic development, Cllr Paul Miller, was quoted at the time as saying it was 'very good news' from PCC’s perspective, emphasising the council’s involvement in developing plans.

“We’ve put together a plan,” said Cllr Miller, “we’ve started to implement it and those in government agencies have all said yes it’s right plan for Pembrokeshire and, in particular for Haverfordwest and Pembroke, and we’re convinced enough to financially back it.”