Pembrokeshire is playing host to 80s TV legend Timmy Mallett this week as the TV star, best known for Mallett’s Mallet and Wacaday, visits the county as part of his cycling tour of Great Britain.
The comedian and TV presenter, who also made a foray into the pop world with his rendition of Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, is better known to the younger generation for his two appearances on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
He is currently circumnavigating Britain on a solo cycling and painting tour of the country, covering 4,000 miles in just 100 days.
Timmy has been inspired by artists Turner and Constable who couldn’t travel to Europe 200 years ago because of the dictator Napoleon.
He’s hoping to inspire the UK population to discover the beauty of their own country by taking staycations this year and spreading positivity about our brilliant coastline.
Timmy had a blast from the past while cycling through Milford Haven, he was last there around 30 years ago to open the town’s carnival along with his famous mallet.any local people have fond recollections about getting biffed with the well-known television prop.
This time he enjoyed an ice cream with flakes and sprinkles.
The star has also cycled along the coast road at Newgale and spent last night in Fishguard.
To keep up with his travels, visit https://www.instagram.com/timmy.mallett/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheTimmyMallett.
