An investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was allegedly subjected to 'a prolonged sexual attack’ as she travelled by train from Llandovery to Llanelli.
The alleged assault took place at around 4.40pm on Saturday, March 26.
It is alleged that the teenage girl boarded the train and sat opposite a man on a table seat. The man is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.
British Transport Police believe that the man in the image may have information which could help them in their investigation, and witnesses should contact them.
If anyone recognises him or has any information concerning the alleged incident, they are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 538 of 26/03/22.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here