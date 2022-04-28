An extra food outlet for pupils at Haverfordwest’s new secondary school is planned to cover “peak times.”
Haverfordwest VC High School’s brand new site is due to open in September and the council has submitted another planning application in order to add a small “external catering pod.”
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning department validated the application earlier this month.
Documents included state that the ‘catering pod’ will be ancillary to the school’s main canteen facility and will be located outside the sports centre.
“The catering pod will comprise a free-standing facility to provide additional catering capacity for pupils to access food and refreshments at peak times of the day,” it adds, for both pupils and staff.
A similar arrangement is said to have been successful at other schools, including Ysgol y Preseli.
“Given the minor alteration to the scheme as approved, planning considerations are somewhat limited and restricted to design matters only. Indeed, incorporating the new catering pod will not result in any impact on access to the site, nor parking,” adds the application.
It is stated that the main catering facility will be “overly congested” during peak times and the new facility would “result in an overall betterment of the school.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here