Polling day is almost upon us, and voters are encouraged to have their say on who you want to represent your local area on the county council.

If you didn’t apply for a postal or proxy vote, registered voters will head to their local polling stations on Thursday, May 5 anytime between 7am and 10pm.

A polling card should have been sent to your home address but don’t worry if you have lost it or forget to take it with you on the day – you don’t need the card or any ID to vote as long as you are registered.

The card will also tell you where your polling station is – usually a public building like a community hall or leisure centre – but if you’re not sure check the county council website for more details.

You can only vote at the specified polling station and you will be asked to give your name and address by staff as you go in before being handed your ballot paper.

This will contain a list of candidates and the political parties they represent and you choose who to vote for. Pencils will be provided but pens can also be used.

Then its just a case of popping the paper in the ballot box and awaiting the results with counts being held the following day (Friday, May 7) in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

The local electoral registration office will have information for disabled voters on access, low level voting booths and equipment for voters with visual impairment.

Every polling station must provide at least one large print display version of the ballot paper and a special tactile voting device (TVD) to help people with sight loss.