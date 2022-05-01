A woman from Pembrokeshire is the face of a new campaign which offers free Welsh courses for young people across the country, aged 18 to 25.

Natalie Thomas, from Haverfordwest, is a former pupil of Milward Secondary School, where she studied GCSE and A-Level Welsh.

Natalie said, “Since I was small, I’ve been able to pick up bits and pieces and I loved learning Welsh in school.

"I had an amazing Welsh teacher and really enjoyed studying Welsh as a second language for my GCSEs and A Levels.”

Then when she was 24 years old, she decided that she wanted to go further with her learning.

She added, “I started with apps such as Duolingo and Say Something in Welsh, BBC Bitesize and watching programmes such as Jonathan and Pobol y Cwm on S4C. I also started speaking more Welsh with my mam-gu and tad-cu in Llanelli.”

Now, she is encouraging people to participate in the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s free Welsh courses in September 2022 for people aged 18 to 25.

In September 2020, Natalie herself joined a Learn Welsh class with Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire, run by Pembrokeshire County Council.

“The lessons are great, and my tutor, Ann, is amazing,” she said. “I’ve made lot of friends through the lessons and it’s really nice to be able to speak Welsh with them.

“It has helped with my confidence speaking Welsh – I don’t like getting things wrong and that has held me back a little bit in the past from speaking more Welsh.

“My brain thinks in English first and I sometimes muddle up the order in which a sentence works in Welsh.

“But the lessons have definitely helped me to give Welsh a go in my day-to-day life.”

Natalie added, “Learning a language is so rewarding, and I would encourage anyone thinking about it just to do it.

“It may sound silly, but it makes me so proud that I am now learning a language that you can only use in Wales – it’s our language, and an important part of our culture.

“I just love the fact that I’m learning our language.”

For more information, visit https://learnwelsh.cymru/learning/supporting-young-learners/