The National Trust has named an area of Pembrokeshire as one of the best places in Wales to see bluebells.
During the springtime, National Trust Cymru is encouraging people to keep their nature levels topped up by enjoying a walk in some of the best places across the country to enjoy the nodding blue flowers.
The flowers’ short season ends in May, and so it is the ideal time to see the protected species of flower, which can take years to recover if trampled; National Trust Cymru is urging caution around the bluebells.
In Pembrokeshire, National Trust Cymru has named Colby Woodland Garden, approximately three quarters of a mile north of Amroth, as one of the best places to see bluebells across all of Wales.
National Trust Cymru said: “Head to West Wood in this tranquil valley garden to walk amongst a blanket of bluebells. The woodland in late spring offers pretty bluebell walks following a network of paths.
“Dogs on a lead are welcome, except for the Walled Garden.”
Also in west Wales, National Trust Cymru named Dinefwr in Carmarthenshire as another highlight to see bluebells, as well as Llanerchaeron in Ceredigion.
