Dyfed-Powys Police officers across Pembrokeshire are warning dog owners to be responsible around farm yards and rural areas following an increase in livestock attacks.
The county has seen a spike in the last few months of livestock being attacked by dogs.
Officers from several police stations across Pembrokeshire will be conducting the patrols, including Haverfordwest, Fishguard, St Davids, Milford Haven, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.
Police officers across the counties will be increasing patrols, along with representatives from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Over the forthcoming months we shall be giving leaflets to holiday businesses, engaging with dog walkers and patrolling with national parks.”
