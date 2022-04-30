Dyfed-Powys Police officers have increased patrols around a Pembrokeshire park, due to an increase in anti-social behaviour going on in the area.
The neighbourhood policing team at Pembroke Dock Police Station has said it will increase patrols around Memorial Park in the town, due to the ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour.
The increased patrols began on the evening of Thursday, April 27.
A spokesperson from Pembroke Dock and Pembroke Police said: “A number of youths have been spoken to in relation to some incidents in the area, and will be dealt with accordingly.”
