A jury has retired to decide whether a Pembrokeshire man is guilty of murdering his neigbour after a night of drinking.

Monkton man Nathanial Nuttall stands charged with murdering his neighbour Lee Thomas.

The trial, ongoing at Swansea Crown Court, heard that Nuttall,32, and Mr Thomas had been drinking together overnight from October 12, 2021, into the early hours of the 13.

Just after 5am Mr Thomas took a phone call from his girlfriend. It was alleged that on concluding the phone call Mr Thomas told Nuttall ‘Sally hates you’ and slapped him on the face.

Nuttall responded by punching Mr Thomas who fell to the floor. Nuttall then stamped on his head multiple times and kicked him to the face.

The court heard that he then rang 999, telling the operator ‘I repeatedly stamped on his head. There’s blood’.

Tenby Court in Monkton. Picture: Google images

Both men had been drinking with Nuttall consuming 12 or 13 cans of lager.

Mr Thomas was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff but never regained consciousness and died on November 10.

A medical report by Home Office pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter, recorded fractures to both eye sockets, to the upper jaw, the cheekbone and to the bone inside the skull.

He gave the cause of death as a traumatic brain injury with a cirrhosis of the liver a contributary factor.

The court heard that the two men had known each other since Nuttal moved into Tenby Court in Monkton.

In 2019, two and a half years before the events in question, it was alleged that Mr Thomas had assaulted Nuttall and had threatened to kill him over an untruth that he had posted on Facebook.

The court heard that there was also an incident on October 9 when Mr Thomas and his partner had allegedly been into Nuttall’s flat and smashed a window with a hammer.

Addressing the jury, prosecutor Catrina Hughes, told them that Lee Thomas in 2021 was a very different person than in 2019. He had lost a quarter of his body weight, had mobility problems and was on dialysis for kidney problems.

She questioned why Nuttall would have reacted so violently towards a much weaker man, when in 2019 he was able to pacify him.

She said that if Nuttall was in fear of Mr Thomas and felt that he was being prevented from leaving the flat, he could have left after the first punched knocked Mr Thomas to the floor.

“It would have been clear that Mr Thomas was unconscious when the first stamp was administered,” she added.

“You heard the defendant say himself that he thought it was excessive after one or two stamps. Does he stop and leave, does he phone an ambulance?

“No at this point he decides to kick him in the face instead. He booted him.”

She concluded: “He did not legally defend himself. His actions were not reasonable. He did intend to cause grievous harm.”

Nuttall’s defence, John Hipkin, said that his client had been honest throughout the trial.

“You saw his level of function,” he told the jury. “We suggest he is a vulnerable man doing his best. Someone who it may be easy to dominate.”

He said that Nuttall had returned from a psychiatric treatment centre to hear that Mr Thomas’ girlfriend had been gone into a flat with a hammer looking for him and had damaged a window.

He asked the jury to consider what effect being told that, just days before the incident, would have had on Nuttall.

“He did honestly believe it was done to defend himself,” he said.

“He could not in that moment, in the heat of the moment weigh up exactly and precisely how much force he needed to use, how could he?”

He concluded: “We say that the prosecution has failed to make you sure that the defendant did not act in lawful self-defence.”

The jury remains out to consider its verdict.