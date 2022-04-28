A man has been remanded in custody accused of wrapping his partner’s head tightly in a blanket and subjecting her to assault by beating.

Leon Rees, 33, denies the charge which is alleged to have taken place at her home in Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest on April 24.

“The complainant is classed as high risk  but she doesn’t want to give evidence in court,” Crown Prosecutor Nia Sturgess told Llanelli magistrates.

However Ms Sturgess confirmed that a third party witness is prepared to assist the Crown Prosecution during the trial.

“The defendant has a history of domestic violence with this complainant  but also with other women,” continued Ms Sturgess.

“He feels it appropriate to pin women down and there is no reason why he won’t commit further offences against the complainant.”

Rees’s solicitor, Mr Peter Tarr, claimed the victim has since denied that anything untoward took place on April 24.

“He knows he’s no angel and has been in a custodial environment in the past, but occurrences are not convictions,” he said

Mr Tarr added that since the alleged offence, Rees has been residing with his mother in Pontypridd.

After considering the evidence, magistrates remanded Rees in custody until his trial at Swansea Crown Court on May 26.