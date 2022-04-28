Pembrokeshire land artist Jon Foreman produced his latest work on a beach in the county, supporting a new era for a growing Welsh company.
Jon has created his artwork on Freshwater West, making the logo of Cwmpas, the new name of the Wales Co-operative Centre.
The centre announced on Tuesday, April 26, that it had changed its name to Cwmpas.
The Freshwater West artwork “signals the next chapter for the development agency working for economic and social change in Wales and in other parts of the UK.
“It is designed to reflect the organisation’s role in helping people and communities set out a path to a better future.”
Cwmpas, with a west Wales base at Yr Egin in Carmarthen, has established itself as the UK’s largest development agency for co-operatives, social enterprises and employee-owned businesses.
The new era, alongside the company’s new name, will include a response strategy to the unprecedented social, environmental, and economic pressures faced by the country.
The strategy sets out Cwmpas’ plan to help build a fairer, greener economy and more equal society, “where people and planet come first.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here