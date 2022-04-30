Two senior members of a Pembrokeshire golf club will be playing four rounds of golf in one day to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
Cliff Jackson and Tim Morris, two senior members of South Pembrokeshire Golf Club in Pembroke Dock, with a combined age of 142, will be playing the 72 holes of golf next month.
They will tee of from their first hole at 6am on the morning of Monday, May 23, and hope to complete their 72nd and final hole of the day by dusk.
Cliff and Tim said: “This is no easy task, but we are motivated by the painful stories and pictures that we see of displaced children and families.”
Money raised from the two men’s golf round will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee.
People are able to donate at the JustGiving page, which can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/southpembsgolfchallenge
Alternatively, cash donations can be made at South Pembrokeshire Golf Club.
