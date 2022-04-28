A Pembroke Dock man who threatened to kill himself when he was unable to meet a woman he was prevented from seeing by a Domestic Violence Protection Order has been sentenced to six weeks in prison.
Police spotted Jordan Cooney of Old Coronation School, Pembroke Dock waiting at a bus stop in Albion Square, Haverfordwest with his partner despite having a DVPO which preventing him from seeing her.
Realising he was in breach, the officers arrested him and discovered he was in possession of 0.1grammes of heroin.
Crown Prosecutor Nia Sturgess told Llanelli magistrates that when officers spoke to his girlfriend she said he had contacted her on numerous occasions over the past few weeks, despite the DVPO having been in place.
“That week he’d threatened to kill himself if they couldn’t continue to be together but when she met up with him, she believed that all he wanted was money,” said Ms Sturgess.
“They’ve been in a relationship for around two years but she’s tried to end it on many occasions. Given their volatile history it’s a matter of concern that the DVPO has been breached.”
Cooney pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing an illegal drug and for this he was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
