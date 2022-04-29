A PROMINENT Pembrokeshire business director was found guilty of common assault at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 28.

Richard Francis, director of Upton Farm Frozen Foods, based in Pembroke Dock, was deemed to have been reckless in reversing into a woman in Cosheston, in a trial that took five hours.

On the day in question, 71-year-old Francis reversed his Isuzi Trooper 4x4 into Alla Stepanenko outside her home; Glenhaven.

Mrs Stepanenko claimed that Francis had driven onto her driveway without permission, while Francis claimed there was nowhere else to turn in the area.

The situation was complicated by Mrs Stepanenko’s driveway, which merges onto a right of way for the public.

Mrs Stepanenko’s house is situated at the end of a road that terminates at a beach where boats are moored.

Her driveway merges from the side into the road with no clear definition of where the road ends and her driveway begins.

On July 27, 2021, Francis turned round outside Mrs Stepanenko’s house. In the process, Mrs Stepanenko came out and confronted Francis saying he cannot use her driveway to turn and that he needed her permission.

In CCTV footage shown in court, which came from motion cameras, Mrs Stepanenko had positioned outside the property. Francis reversed, with Mrs Stepanenko stood behind the vehicle.

As Francis reversed, Mrs Stepanenko banged on the rear window and was pushed back. Francis then got out the 4x4 and him and Mrs Stepanenko exchanged words.

Francis then got back into the vehicle and continued to reverse as Mrs Stepanenko was stood behind trying to stop him from going.

As this was happening, Francis’ wife got out the vehicle and began filming what had taken place.

Eventually Francis was able to turn the vehicle around and head back up the road, not before asking Mrs Stepanenko to close the gate behind him.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker presented the case, saying the victim was assaulted on the driveway of her home, where the accused deliberately reversed into her, making contact with her chest area.

Mrs Stepanenko told the court how she had struggled to sleep because of the incident and had pain to her left breast. She says she was prescribed anti-inflammatories and anti-depressants by her doctor.

On the impact, Mrs Stepanenko said: “It felt like air left my chest. I was shocked. He did not stop. I realised I need to get away because if I fall I might end up under the wheels.”

In defence, Mr David Weale argued that the CCTV footage examined in the case had been edited by the complainant before being handed over to police.

Mr Weale also argued the case of consent, whereby Mrs Stepanenko chose to put herself in danger.

Mr Weale said that his client remained calm throughout the incident which removed the condition of recklessness, and that Francis made all the necessary checks before reversing.

It was also mentioned that a previous turning point further down on the beach had now been taken up by the complainant’s moored boat.

“There was no assault,” said Mr Weale as he closed the defence.

“If there was any contact between the complainant and my client it was not done on an intentional basis.”

Presiding magistrate Mrs Griffiths disagreed with Mr Weale, saying Francis had in fact been reckless.

She said: “You know there was a risk and you carried on reversing regardless, which we consider reckless.”

Francis, of Upton Farm, Cosheston, was found guilty of common assault.

He was fined £249. He was also made to pay £620 prosecution costs and a £34 surcharge.

A restraining order and compensation to Mrs Stepanenko was declined on the grounds of the low harm threshold and concerns over inflaming the situation.

The outstanding debt will be paid within 28 days.