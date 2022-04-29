Two candidates faced their final interviews on Thursday to land a top planning job at Pembrokeshire County Council.
Members of the senior staff committee met to interview the two candidates that had made the cut from eight applications, and from the five people who had preliminary interviews with consultants GatenbySanderson.
Gary Evans from GatenbySanderson updated members on the carried out to find the council’s new head of planning, which also included interviews for the final two earlier this week with senior council officers.
The committee went into private session to carry out the interviews with the appointment to the grade three executive post with a salary range of £80,788 to £88,871 to be announced in the near future.
The minutes of the previous senior staff committee on April 6 state that Richard Brown was appointed assistant chief executive with a starting salary of £114,845 following final interviews.
Mr Brown held the post of interim chief executive following the departure of Ian Westley and had been tipped to take on the new role under current CEO Will Bramble.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel