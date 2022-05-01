Pembrokeshire County Council has conditionally approved an application to turn a former pub into a residential property.

The proposal, put forward to the county council, will see the ground floor of the former Bridge Inn on St Lawrence Hill in Milford Haven turned into a two-bedroom flat.

The two-storey building was formerly a pub until trading ceased in approximately 2003-04. It has since been used as business offices and a rented dwelling.

The first-floor flat has been rented out since 2014, with the planning application seeing developments done to the ground floor and basement.

The proposal would see the spacious ground floor, formerly used for tables and chairs for customers, become the residential accommodation.

There will be two bedrooms created, along with a large living area, a bathroom created, and a change of “the use of existing rooms to reflect the residential use of the ground floor from its original public house function.”

However, there are no physical changes in the proposal to the basement (former bar cellar) and no changes proposed to the external appearance of the property.

The proposal argued that the dated space of pub and office use is redundant, with many other suitable premises for offices and pubs being created on Milford Marina.

Pembrokeshire County Council conditionally approved the application on Thursday, April 27.