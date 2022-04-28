A man has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, after he was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.

His vehicle was checked on the A40 at Slebech on the morning of Thursday, April 28, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.

He was then taken to custody, where he provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of the blood samples.