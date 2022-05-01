PENFRO Modellers Club Show returned after a three year interval due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First staged with great success in 2019, the show was again held at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, on Saturday April 23rd.
Model clubs and individual modellers from all over west Wales and as far as Cardiff set up stalls displaying ships, military and civilian vehicles, aircraft and dioramas of the future.
In the chapel grounds three World War II Jeeps and a camouflaged Land Rover prompted lots of interest.
“We were so pleased to be back in action after all the hold ups of the last three years” said Peter Mitchell, co-ordinator for Penfro Modellers, “and the public support was splendid.
MORE NEWS:
- Which Pembrokeshire towns will soon benefit from increased train services
- Have you found one of these Pembrokeshire fairies?
“Over £800 was realised and this will be split between two charities - Get the Boys a Lift (GTBAL), based in Haverfordwest, and Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, which runs the Heritage Centre.”
Peter added: “This will be an annual event and we are already taking reservations from model groups for next years. Their support of our show is greatly appreciated.”
The Penfro Modellers Club meets at 7pm on the third Wednesday in each month at the Heritage Centre, where several members also volunteer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here