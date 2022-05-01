PENFRO Modellers Club Show returned after a three year interval due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First staged with great success in 2019, the show was again held at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, on Saturday April 23rd.

Model clubs and individual modellers from all over west Wales and as far as Cardiff set up stalls displaying ships, military and civilian vehicles, aircraft and dioramas of the future.

Young recruit Finn Elford, from Pembroke Dock, joined Stuart Harries (left) and Paul Llewellyn who displayed a Gulf War era Military Police Land Rover at the Penfro Modellers Show. PICTURE: Martin Cavaney Photography.

In the chapel grounds three World War II Jeeps and a camouflaged Land Rover prompted lots of interest.

“We were so pleased to be back in action after all the hold ups of the last three years” said Peter Mitchell, co-ordinator for Penfro Modellers, “and the public support was splendid.

“Over £800 was realised and this will be split between two charities - Get the Boys a Lift (GTBAL), based in Haverfordwest, and Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, which runs the Heritage Centre.”

Penfro Modellers Club member Robin Davies, of Narberth, brought along his superb models of the Royal Navy’s last battleship, HMS Vanguard, a Battle class destroyer HMS Trafalgar and the liner Lusitania. He is pictured with Peter Mitchell (left).PICTURE: Martin Cavaney Photography.

Peter added: “This will be an annual event and we are already taking reservations from model groups for next years. Their support of our show is greatly appreciated.”

The Penfro Modellers Club meets at 7pm on the third Wednesday in each month at the Heritage Centre, where several members also volunteer.