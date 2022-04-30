HERE are the death notices published in the Western Telegraph on April 27.



Mrs Susan Christine James (Warrington, formerly of Bosherston)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at her home on Thursday 7th. April of Mrs. Susan James of Warrington, Cheshire and formerly of Bosherston. Beloved daughter of the late Harold and Marie James, she was 70.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 4th. May with a Memorial Service at St. Michael's Church, Bosherston at noon followed by interment in the churchyard to which all are welcome. Flowers may be brought to the church or sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr Howard Jacob (Llanstadwell)

The death occurred peacefully at The Ridgeway Nursing Home, Llawhaden on Thursday 21st April 2022 of Mr. Howard Jacob, aged 78 years, of Leonardston Road, Llanstadwell. A beloved husband of Jane, Howard was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 29th April 2022 at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Burton followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donation in lieu for The Wales Air Ambulance can be sent direct to Wales Air Ambulance, Ty Elusen, Ffordd Angel, Llanelli, SA14 ELQ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Mrs Joy Christine Hughes (Crundale)

The death occurred on April 9th at Withybush Hospital of Joy Christine Hughes. Beloved wife of the late Brian Hughes and much-loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and neighbour.

Funeral at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Thursday 5th May 2022 at 11.30am. Family flowers only but donations in lieu to DEC Ukraine Crisis Appeal. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Mrs Eirwen Mai Phillips (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Park House Court on Saturday 16th. April of Mrs. Eirwen Mai Phillips of Merlin's Cross, Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke. She was 86. Devoted wife of the late Glen "Snowy" Phillips she will be sadly missed by all her family and very many friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 5th. May with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only please. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN, Tel: 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Neil Herbert ‘Buddy’ Jones (Haverfordwest)

Neil Herbert Jones, also known as Buddy, of Haverfordwest passed away peacefully after a short illness in Withybush Hospital on Sunday 10th April 2022 aged 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Helen. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday 30th April, 1:00pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Mr Gerald Harcourt Hicks (Pisgah, Cresswell Quay)

The death occurred peacefully on Monday 18th April at home, after a long illness, bravely borne of Mr Gerald Harcourt Hicks also known as 'Harkie', aged 70 years of Pisgah, Cresswell Quay. Treasured Husband of Jenny. Adored Father of Rebecca & Tim. Dearly loved Father-in-law. Cherished Bampi. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle & friend.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 29th April at Carew Wesley Methodist Chapel at 2.00pm followed by interment at Carew Cheriton Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for Carew Wesley Methodist Chapel c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Philip "Phil" Jenkins (Haverfordwest)

Phil passed away at Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest on 10th April 2022 aged 80 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors.

Jean Ann Jones (Haverfordwest)

Jean passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest on 8th April 2022 aged 84 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Wednesday 4th May 2022, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors

Captain Derek Malcolm Smith (formerly Llanstadwell)

We are sad to announce the passing of Captain Derek Malcolm Smith born 7th February 1928, formerly of Llanstadwell and Pembroke, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on 6th April 2022 aged 94 in Shropshire.

Following a private cremation, sons Matthew and Martin are planning a celebration of his life on a date, yet to be confirmed, in Pembrokeshire. No flowers, but donations to the RNLI, West Quay Road, Poole. BH15 1HZ

Frances Jean Rees (Pembroke)

Aged 93 Jean died peacefully following a short illness with her two sons Francis and Richard Parry beside her on the 7th April in Ashdale Nursing Home, Pembroke.

Cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on the 29th April at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, but donations may be given to Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK and sent to John Roberts and Son Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock

Mr Pat Pierce (Goodwick)

Suddenly, yet peacefully, at home on Monday 18th April Pat of Harbour Village, Goodwick. Beloved son of Peg and the late Gidy. Loving brother of Geraldine, Breda, Phil, Miriam and the late Margaret. Devoted uncle of Matthew, Catherine, Siobhan, Roger, Sophie, James and Alice.

Pat will be received into the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard on Friday 29th April at 6pm prior to a Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by interment at Llanwnda Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mr Peter Nicholas (Stackpole)

It is with deep regret that we sadly announce the peaceful passing of Peter Nicholas. Son of Alfred and Gwen Nicholas; brother of Eric, Dennis and Graham; stepfather of Pam and Aileen. Much loved and respected son of Stackpole. Rest in Peace.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised, but all enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN, Tel: 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mrs Elizabeth Lynda Rees (New Moat)

Peacefully on Thursday 21st April at Withybush Hospital, Lynda of New Moat. Beloved wife of the late Melbourne, a much-loved aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.

Funeral service on Wednesday 4th May at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Sheila May Richards (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Friday 15th April of Mrs Sheila May Richards (née Jones), aged 91 years, of Haven Park Drive, Haverfordwest. Sheila will be remembered fondly by her niece Sue, and her many cousins, friends and neighbours.

The funeral service will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Wednesday 11th May at 12.15pm, followed by refreshments at Plas Hyfryd Hotel, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers for the RNLI and any further enquiries may be sent c/o John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN. Tel: 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Audrey May Roch (Haverfordwest)

Audrey passed away peacefully at Highgrove Residential Home on 6th April 2022 aged 96 years. Much loved, she will be missed by all her family and friends.

A private family service has taken place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth.

Mr William Noel John Mathias (Narberth)

Suddenly on Sunday, 17th April at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, John of Parcsaison, Ludchurch, Narberth. Devoted husband of the late Margaret beloved father of Jayne and Jonathan dear father-in-law of Bryan and much-loved papa of Christopher and Alice, cherished brother of Kathleen.

Funeral Service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Saturday, 30th April at 10.45a.m. Enquiries to Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319