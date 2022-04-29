A 93mph driver must pay over £350 for breaking the speed limit.
David Chester Evans of Spring Gardens, Narberth, was at the wheel of a Honda CR-V on the A40 by Nantyci showground, Carmarthen when his speed was recorded by laser on November 21.
MORE NEWS:
- Six weeks in prison for man who breached order to stay away from girlfriend
- Man arrested for drug driving on A40 at Slebech
Llanelli Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday April 28, heard that Evans, 31, admitted the offence of exceeding the 70mph limit on the road.
He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.
He also had four penalty points endorsed on his driving record.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here