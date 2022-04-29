A 93mph driver must pay over £350 for breaking the speed limit.

David Chester Evans of Spring Gardens, Narberth, was at the wheel of a Honda CR-V on the A40 by Nantyci showground, Carmarthen when his speed was recorded by laser on November 21.

Llanelli Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday April 28, heard that Evans, 31, admitted the offence of exceeding the 70mph limit on the road.

He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

He also had four penalty points endorsed on his driving record.

 